Abbiamo provato il nuovo Fifa, che ormai si chiama EA Sports FC 25: cosa è cambiato nel videogioco (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Disponibile dal 27 settembre 2024 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch e PC, EA Sports FC 25 raccoglie l'eredità del precedente capitolo, non rivoluzionando nulla ma migliorando l'esperienza con diverse novità. Interessanti le somiglianze con la King's League fondata da Gerard Piqué. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- How To Finesse Shot In EA FC 25 – Hit the Target - A finesse shot is a skillful maneuver where players strike the ball with the inside of their foot to produce a spinning, curved shot directed towards the far post of the goal. Finesse shots demand ... estnn
- PS Plus Essential games October 2024 – WWE 2K24 and Dead Space join massive free games lineup - PS Plus Essential subscribers are in for a treat with the October 2024 lineup, as playstation has revealed the free games coming members early, during the State of Play livestream. mirror.co.uk
- Sony ha annunciato i giochi mensili per PS Plus di ottobre e alcuni dei giochi del catalogo - WWE 2K24, Dead Space e Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! sono i tre giochi mensili per PS Plus Essential di ottobre ... gamereactor
Video Abbiamo provatoVideo Abbiamo provato