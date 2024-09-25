Abbiamo provato il nuovo Fifa che ormai si chiama EA Sports FC 25 | cosa è cambiato nel videogioco

Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Disponibile dal 27 settembre 2024 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch e PC, EAFC 25 raccoglie l'eredità del precedente capitolo, non rivoluzionando nulla ma migliorando l'esperienza con diverse novità. Interessanti le somiglianze con la King's League fondata da Gerard Piqué.