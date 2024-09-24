Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft presenta la serie Cipher ed il controller Ghost Cipher (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Microsoft ha presentato la serie Cipher per Xbox Elite Wireless controller series 2 per Xbox Design Lab. Il colosso di Redmond ha rivelato che questa collezione è stata creata tenendo a mente la nostalgia dei classici design tecnologici, dando così forma a sei top case trasparenti che consentono ai fan di vedere il funzionamento interno dei controller. Come leggiamo su Xbox Wire, oltre alla serie Cipher sono stato annunciati anche due nuovo design cromatici di D-pad e paddle in Sunset Chroma ed Energy Chroma, che conferiscono uno stile “fresco” al controller Elite series 2. Inoltre è stato annunciato anche il Ghost Cipher, il successore dell’apprezzato Sky Cipher.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
