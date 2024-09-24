VIDEO | Inaugurato il nuovo campus Jacques Delors: può accogliere oltre cento studenti universitari (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Taglio del nastro nella mattina di martedì 24 settembre, in strada comunale Piana, dove è stato realizzato il campus Jacques Delors. Un progetto portato avanti dalla Fondazione Pescarabruzzo per un investimento di circa 10 milioni di euro. La gestione è affidata alla fondazione Circuito 71. UnaLeggi tutta la notizia su ilpescaraNotizie su altre fonti
- VIDEO | Inaugurato il nuovo campus Jacques Delors: può accogliere oltre cento studenti universitari - Al taglio del nastro di martedì 24 settembre ha partecipato anche il sindaco Carlo Masci: "Pescara investe sulla residenza universitaria. Proseguono i lavori all’ex Ferrhotel e sono in corso gli inter ... ilpescara
- Barnier's government is walking on a tight rope, says Chatham House - Sébastien Maillard, special advisor at the Institut Jacques delors and associate fellow at Chatham House, discusses the appointment of France's new government. msn
- Competitiveness is a Key Priority for the EU Agenda - Competitiveness is more important now than ever, as the future of Europe is in a 'critical' state argues Sophie Pornschlegel from Europe Jacques delors. What is more, the EU must grapple with this ... msn
Video VIDEO InauguratoVideo VIDEO Inaugurato