United Rugby Championship: Zanon “Benetton, con gli Scarlets non giocato al meglio” (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Un pareggio conquistato in extremis, ma con tanti, troppi, rimpianti. La Benetton Treviso ha esordito nella United Rugby Championship con un deludente pareggio interno contro gli Scarlets. Due punti conquistati, ma anche due punti (almeno) persi nella lunga corsa ai playoff. E Marco Zanon non nega che la prestazione coi gallesi è stata deludente. “Non è il risultato che volevamo, sappiamo bene che dobbiamo fare meglio. Siamo andati negli spogliatoi in vantaggio pur concedendo la meta allo scadere. Nel secondo tempo invece siamo stati un po’ timidi e ci è mancata la precisione nell’esecuzione” ha dichiarato il trequarti sulle pagine della Tribuna di Treviso. “Sappiamo che sarà di sicuro un campionato molto equilibrato, ci sarà da lottare fino alla fine.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
