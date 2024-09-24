Thunderbolts*, ecco il trailer ufficiale del film Marvel con gli antieroi del MCU (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il trailer di Thunderbolts*, il nuovo film Marvel che raduna gli antieroi del MCU, con un cast che va da Florence Pugh a Sebastian Stan, da David Harbour a Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in arrivo dopo Pasqua nei cinema Dopo le anticipazioni al Comic-Con, i Marvel Studios hanno svelato il trailer ufficiale di Thunderbolts*, il nuovo film realizzato da una squadra di veterani del settore, con un irriverente team-up che vede protagonista l’assassina depressa Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) insieme al gruppo di disadattati meno atteso dell’MCU.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
