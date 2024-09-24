The Tank: la spiegazione del finale del film horror (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) The Tank: la spiegazione del finale del film horror Con The Tank, film horror del 2023 di Scott Walker, lo spettatore fa un’immersione un po’ più profonda del solito nel longevo sottogenere dei film dell’orrore con creature mostruose. Non si tratta infatti di un banale scontro tra queste e gli sventurati umani che gli capitano a tiro, ma di un film che si propone anche di fare una dichiarazione sul comportamento degli animali e sull’influenza dell’umanità su di essi. Ben e Jules, i due protagonisti, possiedono infatti un negozio di animali, quindi conoscono l’argomento a un livello di comprensione più che superficiale.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Kate Winslet shares secret behind infamous ‘Titanic’ door scene - More than 25 years after the release of Titanic, Kate Winslet is sharing a secret about the infamous door scene. While promoting her latest film, Lee, Winslet was asked about the final moments of the ... msn
- Throne and Liberty builds for Tank, Healer, and Mage - Throne and Liberty builds help you to specialist your character into a specific role, whether you're looking to become a tank, Healer, or Mage in this free-to-play MMO. While the general direction ... gamesradar
- The Tank: trama, trailer e cast del film di Scott Walker - The tank, il film diretto da Scott Walker, sarà trasmesso su Rai 4 il 24 settembre e combina sapientemente suspense e tensione psicologica. cinematographe
Video The TankVideo The Tank