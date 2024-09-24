Selena Gomez e David Henrie tornano in azione nel trailer di Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Selena Gomez e David Henrie sono i protagonisti del nuovo trailer della serie sequel de I maghi di Waverly, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. L'ormai adulto Justin Russo (David Henrie) prende sotto la sua ala una giovane maga in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Il trailer della serie sequel I maghi di Waverly, rilasciato martedì, dà un assaggio dei guai che Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) causerà una volta che Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) l'avrà lasciata con Justin, pregando il fratello di aiutarla ad addestrare il prodigio. Secondo Alex, il "destino del mondo" è nelle mani di Billie, ma prima che possa affrontare un compito come quello di salvare il mondo dei maghi, ha bisogno di un mago anziano di talento che le mostri le basiLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Trailer: Selena Gomez Pops In with a Huge Request - Disney Channel’s wizards of waverly Place sequel, wizards Beyond waverly Place, unveiled an official trailer and poster. showbizjunkies
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Official Trailer: Gomez, Henrie Return - Check out the official trailer for Disney Channel/Disney+ and EPs Selena Gomez and David Henrie's wizards Beyond waverly Place. bleedingcool
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Who Killed Jane Lynch A Midpoint Update - This story contains spoilers from season four, episode five of OMITB.] Who killed Sazz Pataki That’s the central question this season on Only Murders in the Building, currently in the middle of the ... yahoo
Video Selena GomezVideo Selena Gomez