QNAP ora supporta i backup Airgap, gli unici davvero a prova di ransomware (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) La nuova funzionalità Airgap+ di QNAP, implementata in Hybrid backup Sync, consente di effettuare backup "Airgap", ovvero scollegati dalla rete. La risorsa più efficace per difendersi dagli attacchi ransomware. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
