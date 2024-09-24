More Than Jazz concerto open air sopra i tetti del centro storico di Udine

Leggi tutta la notizia su udinetoday

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Dopo la pausa estiva, torna con gli ultimi appuntamenti “”. Un ritorno che ha il sapore dell'eccezionalità, sia per il luogo scelto, sia per il protagonista delche, per l'occasione, presenterà in anteprima assoluta il suo primo album da leader per l’etichetta doKumenta