MLS – Atlanta United-Inter Miami 2-2 | ‘golazo’ di Miranchuk | VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilan

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Aleksey, ex centrocampista di Atalanta e Torino, a segno nel 2-2 tradi MLS. E che gol! IlNell'ultimo turno della Major League Soccer (MLS) statunitense, pareggio (2-2) tra. Al cospetto di Lionel Messi, un gol alla Messi l'ha tirato fuori, all'84', Aleksey, centrocampista offensivo russo ex Atalanta e Torino che oggi milita nella franchigia della Georgia. Guardate la sua prodezza in questo