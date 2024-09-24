MLS – Atlanta United-Inter Miami 2-2: ‘golazo’ di Miranchuk | VIDEO (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Aleksey Miranchuk, ex centrocampista di Atalanta e Torino, a segno nel 2-2 tra Atlanta United e Inter Miami di MLS. E che gol! Il VIDEO Nell'ultimo turno della Major League Soccer (MLS) statunitense, pareggio (2-2) tra Atlanta United e Inter Miami. Al cospetto di Lionel Messi, un gol alla Messi l'ha tirato fuori, all'84', Aleksey Miranchuk, centrocampista offensivo russo ex Atalanta e Torino che oggi milita nella franchigia della Georgia. Guardate la sua prodezza in questo VIDEO Leggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilanNotizie su altre fonti
