Mercato FC 25: Bellingham e gli altri, cambiano i Price Range (finalmente!) (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Alcune delle carte più ricercate su FC 25 erano scomparse dal Mercato a causa del loro Price Range troppo “ristretto”. Adesso, oggi 23 settembre, dopo la mossa sugli HERO EA finalmente ha deciso di aggiornare i Price Range e far tornare quindi sul Mercato quelle carte. Su tutti, il più atteso, è Jude Bellingham l’asso del Real Madrid e della nazionale Inglese che era “cappato” (Al cap ovvero al suo massimo prezzo) a 240 mila crediti. Adesso il suo massimo valore è di 900 mila crediti: è ancora troppo basso o basterà? Ecco quindi un riepilogo delle carte il cui Price Range è stato cambiato: 90 Bellingham Minimo resta invariato a 11.000 Massimo da 240.000 a 900.000 88 Foden Minimo resta invariato a 6.300 Massimo da 110.000 a 300.000 88 Rudiger Minimo resta invariato a 6.300 Massimo da 200.000 a 350.000 87 Rice Minimo resta invariato a 5.300 Massimo da 20.Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififaNotizie su altre fonti
