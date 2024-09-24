LG apre WebOS Hub ai monitor da gaming di terze parti (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) LG continua nella sua strategia di diffusione della propria piattaforma WebOS anche su dispositivi di altri marchi. La nuova versione, pensata appositamente per i monitor da gaming, debutterà su un nuovo modello a 180 Hz di Acer. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
- LG Introduces 34-Inch Curved UltraWide MyView Smart Monitor for Productivity and Entertainment - The monitor comes equipped with the LG webos platform, providing access to a variety of content services, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Users receive personalized viewing ... guru3d
- LG LAUNCHES NEWMYVIEW SMART MONITOR WITH CURVED ULTRAWIDE SCREEN AND EXPANSIVE USER EXPERIENCE - LG Electronics (LG) is launching its latest LG MyView Smart monitor (model 34SR60QC), a 34-inch display with a unique form factor and a range of features for better productivity and entertainment ... finance.yahoo
- Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors - Three new Acer Nitro gaming monitors come with 24-inch or 27-inch panels, refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, response times of up to 0.1 ms, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification “engineered to ensure ... channelnews.au
Video apre WebOSVideo apre WebOS