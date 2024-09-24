Insta360 Link 2 è una webcam 4K con gimbal integrato che può seguire l'utente (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Insta360 ha annunciato anche Link 2C, con design convenzionale. Audio migliorato e riduzione del rumore di fondo più evoluta rispetto alla generazione precedente Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
- Insta360’s new Link webcams are cheaper but can still follow you around - Both webcams also come with a new magnetic mount making them easier to attach to some surfaces, and are much cheaper than the original insta360 link, which debuted at $299.99 in 2022. theverge
- Insta360 announces Link 2 & Link 2C AI 4K webcams - insta360 responded last year with its link webcam, which offered 4K resolution and AI tracking capabilities. This year, it has updated the range with the link 2 and link 2C, which use the latest ... redsharknews
- Insta360 Link 2 Competes with the OBSBOT Tiny 2 and is $100 Cheaper - Though the listed equivalent resolution of the link 2 seems lower, that’s only because insta360 themselves don’t have a listed still resolution. What’s more, the 50MP that the Tiny 2 boasts is ... imaging-resource
