Il teaser trailer di “Thunderbolts*”: Florence Pugh è l’ex Vedova Nera, ora depressa (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Al cinema dal 30 aprile 2025, Thunderbolts* promette di esplorare dinamiche molto diverse rispetto a quelle tra i “normali” supereroi, concentrandosi su un gruppo di antieroi e soggetti dall’animo tormentato. Realizzato da una squadra di veterani del settore, mette al centro l’ex assassina ormai depressa Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Marvel's Thunderbolts*: What MCU films do the team originate from and who is Sentry New film explained - The film, bringing together a “rag-tag” bunch of anti-heroes from across the MCU, is set to be an interesting bridge between the ill-fated Phase 5 and the upcoming exploits of both Fantastic Four and ... edinburghnews.scotsman
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts - Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser trailer and poster for its highly anticipated feature film Thunderbolts, scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 2, 2025. This irreverent team-up ... thehansindia
- Thunderbolts Trailer: Marvel's Antiheroes Assemble For Chaos And Mayhem In 2025 Blockbuster - Marvel Studios has revealed the first teaser trailer and poster for Thunderbolts, introducing a team of unlikely heroes and anti-heroes set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025. zeenews.india
Video teaser trailerVideo teaser trailer