Il teaser trailer di “Thunderbolts*”: Florence Pugh è l’ex Vedova Nera, ora depressa (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Al cinema dal 30 aprile 2025, Thunderbolts* promette di esplorare dinamiche molto diverse rispetto a quelle tra i “normali” supereroi, concentrandosi su un gruppo di antieroi e soggetti dall’animo tormentato. Realizzato da una squadra di veterani del settore, mette al centro l’ex assassina ormai depressa Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
