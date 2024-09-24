Fonte : tuttoandroid di 24 set 2024

Il chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 potrebbe infrangere il muro dei 50 GHz

Il chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 potrebbe infrangere il muro dei 5,0 GHz (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Trapelano alcune informazioni sul futuro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 e altre sull'imminente Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. L'articolo Il chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 potrebbe infrangere il muro dei 5,0 GHz proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra Benchmark Reveals 30% Performance Boost with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - A recent benchmark on Geekbench has given us a first glimpse into the performance of Galaxy S25 Ultra. Learn more about it here, ... phoneworld.pk

  • 7 Best OnePlus Nord 4 Alternatives: More Value for the Same Price - Explore 7 best OnePlus Nord 4 alternatives with better value, offering enhanced features and performance without breaking the bank. gizmochina

  • Motorola lancerà un nuovo ThinkPhone, ma senza Snapdragon - Il progetto ThinkPhone non è destinato a morire, con Motorola che sembra orientata verso un nuovo modello con nuovo processore. gizchina

Video di Tendenza
Video chipset Snapdragon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.