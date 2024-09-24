Highlights e gol Manchester City-Watford 2-1: Carabao Cup 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Manchester City-Watford 2-1, match valido per i sedicesimi di finale della Carabao Cup 2024/2025. Nel calcio inglese succede anche questo: i cizitens giocano due giorni dopo e sempre a Etihad, per la terza volta consecutiva peraltro in tre diverse competizioni. A segno Doku e Nunes nella partita da dentro o fuori, nel finale la riapre Ince ma non basta. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti della sfida della Coppa di Lega. Highlights e gol Manchester City-Watford 2-1: Carabao Cup 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Man City Awaits Crucial Update On Rodri's Knee Injury Status From Medical Team - manchester City is awaiting news on Rodris knee injury, with Pep Guardiola confirming ongoing assessments by medical staff. mykhel
- Rene Meulensteen names big Man Utd star now creating a ‘problem’ for Ten Hag amid exit talk - Former manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen believes the club now have a major problem with Luke Shaw that they will almost certainly have to address next summer. teamtalk
