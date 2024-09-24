Dune: Prophecy, la spiegazione delle linee temporali multiple (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Dune: Prophecy, la spiegazione delle linee temporali multiple La showrunner di Dune: Prophecy, Alison Schapker, offre chiarezza sulle molteplici linee temporali della serie. Basato sul mondo creato da Frank Herbert, Dune: Prophecy è ambientato diecimila anni prima degli eventi di Dune e della storia di Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). La serie, che vede protagonisti Emily Watson, Mark Strong, Olivia Williams e Travis Fimmel, dovrebbe tracciare le origini del Bene Gesserit, con una storia incentrata sulle vite delle sorelle Harkonnen Valya (Watson) e Tula (Williams). In una recente intervista con EW, Schapker rivela che Dune: Prophecy non si svolgerà solo in una linea temporale. Secondo la showrunner, la serie HBO racconterà la vita di Valya attraverso molteplici linee temporali, tra cui una tratta dal romanzo prequel Sisterhood of Dune di Brian Herbert e Kevin J.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
