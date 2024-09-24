Disclaimer: il trailer della serie Apple TV+ di Alfonso Cuaron (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Disclaimer: il trailer della serie Apple TV+ di Alfonso Cuaron Apple TV+ ha svelato oggi il trailer di Disclaimer, l’avvincente thriller psicologico interpretato dai premi Oscar® Cate Blanchett e Kevin Kline e dal candidato all’Oscar® Sacha Baron Cohen. Scritta e diretta dal cinque volte premio Oscar® Alfonso Cuarón, la serie farà il suo debutto l’11 ottobre con i primi due episodi dei sette totali, seguiti da nuovi episodi ogni venerdì fino al 15 novembre. L’acclamata giornalista Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) ha costruito la sua reputazione rivelando le malefatte e le trasgressioni degli altri. Quando riceve un romanzo da un autore sconosciuto, si rende conto con orrore di essere la protagonista di una storia che mette a nudo i suoi segreti più oscuri e minaccia di distruggere la sua famiglia.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
