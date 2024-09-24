Cina: Anhui, vendite auto Chery in aumento (2) (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Wuhu, 24 set – (Xinhua) – Una foto aerea, scattata da un drone il 12 ottobre 2022, mostra dei veicoli a nuova energia della casa automobilistica cinese Chery nella citta’ di Wuhu, nella provincia orientale cinese dell’Anhui. Negli ultimi vent’anni, Chery ha esteso la sua presenza in oltre 80 Paesi e regioni del mondo. Solo nella prima meta’ del 2024, la casa automobilistica ha venduto piu’ di 1,1 milioni di veicoli, registrando un notevole aumento del 48,4% rispetto all’anno precedente. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
