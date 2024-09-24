C’è anche un aretino in Mela Works, la startup che ha sviluppato una soluzione per migliorare la gestione delle attività nei cantieri (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Arezzo, 24 settembre 2024 – Mela Works, la startup che ha sviluppato una soluzione per migliorare la gestione delle attività nei cantieri, ha annunciato la chiusura di un round da 2,4 milioni di euro che ha visto la partecipazione come lead investor di CDP Venture Capital, attraverso il Fondo “Corporate Partners I” - comparto InfraTech, e di Terna Forward, il veicolo di Corporate Venture Capital del Gruppo Terna. Al round hanno partecipato anche il fondo italo francese 360 Capital Partners e l’acceleratore americano Techstars, che avevano già investito nella startup. L'azienda ha anche annunciato l’ingresso nel mercato spagnolo con un team dedicato, pianificando significativi investimenti in marketing già a partire dalle prossime settimane.Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazioneNotizie su altre fonti
- C’è anche un aretino in Mela Works, la startup che ha sviluppato una soluzione per migliorare la gestione delle attività nei cantieri - Francesco Putignano (co-founder): “Prossimi obiettivi: continuare a portare innovazione sviluppando ulteriormente la nostra ‘AI per i cantieri’, e replicare sul mercato spagnolo quanto raggiunto in It ... lanazione
