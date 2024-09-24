Brett Favre rivela la diagnosi di Parkinson: l’ex stella della NFL condivide la sua battaglia (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) “Ho il morbo di Parkinson”. Con queste parole, Brett Favre, leggendario quarterback della NFL e icona dei Green Bay Packers, ha rivelato pubblicamente la diagnosi ricevuta di recente. Favre, 54 anni, ha lasciato un segno indelebile nella storia del football, vincendo un Super Bowl e diventando per tre volte MVP della NFL. Durante un’audizione al Congresso degli Stati Uniti, Favre ha raccontato non solo della sua diagnosi, ma ha anche ricordato le molteplici commozioni cerebrali subite durante la sua carriera di oltre 20 anni. Nel 2018, aveva già accennato ai danni riportati, spiegando che i sintomi erano molto più numerosi di quanto riportato ufficialmente. “Se sentire un ronzio nelle orecchie è una commozione cerebrale, allora ne ho avute centinaia, forse migliaia”, aveva dichiarato.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
