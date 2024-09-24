Biden all’Onu | “La Russia voleva distruggere la Nato ma ora è più unita che mai Putin ha fallito”

Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) "So che molti guardano il mondo di oggi e son preoccupati ma io no. Forse perché dopo tutto quello che ho visto so che c'è sempre una via d'uscita" ha dichiaratonel suo ultimo discorso all'Onu, ricordando ai leader mondiali che "Servire i popoli più importante che restare al potere""