XCMG Delivers XDE260 Dump Truck Designed for Open Pit Mines to Customer in Oceania (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has delivered a batch of XDE260 double-bridge rigid Dump Trucks, a large-scale equipment Designed for Open pit mine operations, to Customers in Oceania, marking a new milestone as XCMG's mining equipment wins recognition by the top international mining market and filling the blank of the group's market development map in the global mining machinery sector.
