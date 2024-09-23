Wycombe-Aston Villa (EFL Cup, 24-09-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il Wycombe, club di League One, viene da sei risultati utili consecutivi tra campionato e coppe varie, di cui cinque sono vittorie fra le quali quella nel turno precedente di EFL Cup in casa dello Swansea, che milita in Championship. Non conta nulla ma nel 2016 costrinse l’Aston Villa al replay in FA Cup pareggiando InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
