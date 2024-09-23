Thunderbolts* – Trailer ufficiale (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Attenzione a chi si assembla. #Thunderbolts* dei Marvel Studios sarà nelle sale solo a maggio 2025. ? Guarda Marvel su Disney+:Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Thunderbolts*: le più grandi rivelazioni del trailer sul film Marvel - Il super soldato più potente del mondo ha un’oscurità interiore chiamata “Il Vuoto”, e ci chiediamo se l’apparente scomparsa degli scienziati e degli agenti che un tempo presidiavano questa struttura sia opera del cattivo. Un timer di un minuto inizia il conto alla rovescia e le cose non si mettono bene per loro, che rischiano di essere bruciati vivi. cinefilos
- Thunderbolts*: gli antieroi della Marvel si riuniscono per combattere nel primo trailer italiano del film - . La sinossi del film recita: I Marvel Studios, insieme a un gruppo di veterani del cinema indipendente che hanno decisamente fatto il salto, presentano Thunderbolts*, un team irriverente che vede la partecipazione dell’assassina depressa Yelena Belova accanto al gruppo di disadattati meno attesi dell’MCU. Il film è diretto da Jake Schreier ed è interpretato da Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russel (John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hanna John-Kamen (Ghost), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) e Lewis Pullman (Robert “Bob” Reynolds). screenworld
- Thunderbolts*: il primo teaser trailer del cinecomic Marvel con Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan e David Harbour - Diretto da Jake Schreier, arriverà al cinema il 30 aprile 2025 Thunderbolts*, cinecomic Marvel con Florence Pugh, David Harbour e Sebastian Stan. Ecco un primo lungo teaser trailer in italiano. comingsoon
- THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer May Finally Solve The Yearslong Mystery About Avengers Tower's New Owner - SPOILERS - In today's new thunderbolts* trailer, we get what looks to be a long-overdue answer about who owns Avengers Tower following its sale way back in 2016's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Find more details ... comicbookmovie
- Thunderbolts* Adds MCU Alum Scarlett Johansson in a Surprising Role - marvel's thunderbolts* teaser trailer has dropped and it reveals that Scarlett Johansson is making a return to the marvel Cinematic Universe in a very unexpected way. That's because the cast and crew ... comicbook
- Thunderbolts* Trailer Includes a Sneaky Callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier - The just-released trailer for marvel Studios' thunderbolts* featured a funny final moment -- but some fans have noticed that in addition to being amusing on its face, that moment was a callback to one ... comicbook
Video Thunderbolts* TrailerVideo Thunderbolts* Trailer