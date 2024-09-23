This Is Going to Hurt, la recensione (senza spoiler) della serie drammatica su Disney+ (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Arrivata abbastanza in sordina su Disney+, This Is Going to Hurt è una delle visioni più amare e anche crude del 2022. Basata a partire dal libro di stampo autobiografico Le farò un po’ male. Diario tragicomico di un medico alle prime armi di Adam Kay, la serie è stata prodotta e distribuita inizialmente da BBC. Nei panni del protagonista Ben Whishaw, al timone di sette episodi che si destreggiano con sagacia tra dramma e commedia nelle corsie di un ospedale inglese. La trama di This Is Going to Hurt Londra, 2006. Adam Kay (Whishaw) è un giovane medico che lavora nel reparto di ostetricia e ginecologia di un ospedale pubblico prossimo al collasso a causa delle continue mancanze di fondi e personale.Leggi tutta la notizia su superguidatvNotizie su altre fonti
