The Shrouds: Svelata la Data di uscita del nuovo film di David Cronenberg (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il nuovo film horror di David Cronenberg, The Shrouds, ha finalmente una finestra di uscita. Dopo l’acquisizione per la distribuzione negli Stati Uniti da parte di Sideshow e Janus films, è stato rivelato che il film debutterà nelle sale nella primavera del 2025. Un progetto attesissimo Scritto e diretto dal leggendario maestro dell’horror, The ShroudsLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
