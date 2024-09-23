Manchester City-Watford (EFL Cup, 24-09-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il Watford ha iniziato la stagione in modo eccellente, con cinque successi di fila tra Championship League e Coppa di Lega, ma nelle ultime tre partite di campionato ha raccolto un solo punto uscendo dalla zona playoff. Il Manchester City da parte sua viene da due pareggi di fila, contro l’Inter in Champions League, e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Manchester City-Watford – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre - Probabili formazioni Manchester City-Watford Possibile formazione iniziale del Manchester City:Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Simpson-Pusey, Wilson-Esbrand; Nunes, Wright; O’Reilly, McAtee, Grealish; Foden Possibile formazione iniziale del Watford:Bond; Morris, Pollock, Porteous; Andrews, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko, Sema; Chakvetadze, Baah; Bayo Pronostico Manchester City-Watford Anche con una rosa completa di cambi e con diverse giovani stelle che hanno avuto l’opportunità di impressionare, ci si aspetta che la striscia di gol multipli del Man City nelle partite contro il Watford continui, mentre i Citizens passano al quarto turno. sport.periodicodaily
- Carabao Cup 2024/2025, sorteggiato il terzo turno: Liverpool col West Ham, Manchester City-Watford - Sono stati sorteggiati gli accoppiamenti del terzo turno della Carabao Cup 2024/2025. Di seguito gli accoppiamenti, tra cui spiccano Liverpool-West Ham e Manchester City-Watford. ACCOPPIAMENTI TERZO TURNO CARABAO CUP 2024/2025 Liverpool-West Ham Manchester City-Watford Arsenal-Bolton Manchester United-Barnsley Wycombe-Aston Villa Coventry-Tottenham Walsall-Leicester Brentford-Leyton Orient Blackpool-Sheffield Wednesday Preston-Fulham Everton-Southampton QPR-Crystal Palace Stoke City-Fleetwood Brighton-Wolverhampton Wimbledon-Newcastle Chelsea-Barrow The post Carabao Cup 2024/2025, sorteggiato il terzo turno: Liverpool col West Ham, Manchester City-Watford appeared first on SportFace. sportface
- EFL Cup: Manchester City v Watford – Preview, predictions, tips, offers and odds - manchester City take on Watford on Tuesday in the EFL Cup. Read our preview for the best betting offers and advice. 101greatgoals
