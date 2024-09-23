iOS 18.1 beta 5 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 18.1 beta 5 agli sviluppatori. Apple rilascia la quinta beta di iOS 18.1 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 18.1 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16/16 Plus iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone L'articolo iOS 18.1 beta 5 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
- What the Tech: App of the day, Chptr - The app of the day fills a need for families wishing to share stories and photos of people who have passed away. wrdw
- Latest iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 beta enable drag and drop for iPhone Mirroring - iphone Mirroring is already part of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia ... iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta are available for developers and public beta testers. Both updates are expected to be released to ... 9to5mac
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max - The entire iphone 16 family gets new Apple silicon inside. The iphone 16 Pro Max and 16 Pro rely on the A18 Pro processor, while the less expensive iphone 16 and 16 Plus use the A18. As you might ... au.pcmag
Video iOS betaVideo iOS beta