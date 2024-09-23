Gemini si rifà il look con una schermata iniziale più semplice su Android (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Google ha recentemente aggiornato il design dell'app Gemini sui dispositivi Android, semplificando l'interfaccia rendendola più minimal. L'articolo Gemini si rifà il look con una schermata iniziale più semplice su Android proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- L’interfaccia di Gemini per Android potrebbe avere un design più elegante e ordinato - L'interfaccia utente di Gemini per Android potrebbe presto cambiare con una serie di miglioramenti e semplificazioni. L'articolo L’interfaccia di Gemini per Android potrebbe avere un design più elegante e ordinato proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
- Gemini Live diventa gratuito per tutti gli utenti Android. Ecco come attivarlo - Presentato all’I/O di Google e rivista durante il keynote dei Pixel 9, l'assistente vocale Gemini Live esce dal piano a pagamento Gemini Advanced e si offre a tutti gli utenti Android.... Leggi tutto . dday
- Gemini Live potrebbe arrivare presto su Android Auto - Una possibile traccia di Gemini Live sarebbe stata recentemente avvistata all'interno di Android Auto, suggerendone l'imminente arrivo. L'articolo Gemini Live potrebbe arrivare presto su Android Auto proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
- Google is bringing its smart home panel to all Google TV devices - The biggest upgrade for smart home users is the new Home panel. This smart home control panel is accessed via a tile in the quick settings panel and lets you control devices connected to Google Home. theverge
- Gemini app rolls out simplified homescreen on Android - Following the web, Google is giving the gemini app on android a greatly simplified homescreen. It’s now just a “Hello, [name]” ... 9to5google
- The Google TV Streamer is so good that I won't ever miss the Chromecast - Google may have had to kill off the Chromecast line, but during my Google TV Streamer review, I found it easy to see why it did. androidauthority
