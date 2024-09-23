Family business: il pescarese Alfredo De Massis è lo studioso numero al mondo (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) È italiano, anzi pescarese, lo studioso numero uno al mondo nel campo del Family business. Si tratta di Alfredo De Massis che, secondo uno studio scientifico pubblicato dall’università di Stanford, è tra i maggiori esperti accademici di questa materia. Non a caso la lista dei suoi riconoscimentiLeggi tutta la notizia su ilpescaraNotizie su altre fonti
- Murdoch family edges towards £6.1bn deal with Rightmove - Rightmove has said it will “carefully consider” a new £6.1bn ... telegraph.co.uk
- Josh Allen's pistachio farm, explained: Location and more to know about Bills QB's family business - Here's everything to know about Josh Allen's pistachio farm, including its location and more about the Bills QB's family business. sportingnews
- Generational Work Divides Don't Have To Exist — Just Ask People Who Work With Their Grandparents - Both work on business development for the lab, which employs three others. Johnston said her grandfather never pressured her to join him, but she moved back to Minneapolis to work ... msn
Video Family businessVideo Family business