Eternal City Motorcycle Show lo spettacolo delle due ruote a Roma

Eternal City Motorcycle Show raddoppia, anzi, triplica. Sabato 28 e domenica 29 settembre al Roma Convention Center della Nuvola all'Eur torna l'evento a due ruote tra i più importanti a livello nazionale. Una nuova prestigiosa location con più di 200 espositori e 60 appuntamenti da non perdere.Eternal City si può definire un evento completo, che propone al pubblico l'intero ventaglio della proposta su due ruote: touring, naked, scrambler, cruiser, supersportive, custom, cafe racer e tantissime attività diverse come prove, shopping di accessori e abbigliamento, arte, personalizzazione, talk, musica, street food, Show e live performance.
