Books for Peace 2024: premiato il presidente del Centro Studi Federico II (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) In occasione della giornata internazionale della Pace è stato conferito al presidente del Centro Studi Federico II, Giuseppe Di Franco, il premio internazionale Books For Peace 2024. “In considerazione delle sue eccezionali capacità professionali e delle sue elevate qualità umane – si legge nellaLeggi tutta la notizia su palermotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- 10/7 Author Became 'Guardian of Secrets' While Interviewing Hamas Victims - Reporter Lee Yaron on the feelings of the freed hostages she interviewed and what she couldn't include in her book ... newsweek
- Premio internazionale Books For Peace assegnato al presidente del Centro studi Federico II - In occasione della giornata internazionale della Pace è stato conferito al presidente del Centro Studi Federico II, Giuseppe Di Franco, il premio internazionale books For peace 2024. In considerazione ... mondopalermo
- 12 Of The Most Charming Bookshops In London - London’s best bookshops are as varied as the city’s literary history itself – and with the Western canon proving a major source of inspiration for the spring/summer 2025 runways, now is the moment to ... vogue.co.uk
Video Books forVideo Books for