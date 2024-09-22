WWE: I Wyatt Sicks pubblicano un messaggio criptico in vista di Raw (Di domenica 22 settembre 2024) Da quando hanno fatto il loro agghiacciante debutto nella puntata di Monday Night Raw del 17 giugno, i Wyatt Sicks sono diventati noti per la loro presenza oscura e inquietante. I fan sono convinti che Bray Wyatt sarebbe orgoglioso di ciò che la stable è diventata. Bo Dallas, che interpreta Uncle Howdy, ha fatto il suo debutto sul ring sconfiggendo Chad Gable nel main event. Questo è avvenuto tre settimane dopo il debutto di Erick Rowan (come Ramblin’ Rabbit), Dexter Lumis (come Mercy The Buzzard), Joe Gacy (come Huskus The Pig Boy) e Nikki Cross come gruppo. Insieme, si sono assicurati una vittoria contro Gable e i Creed Brothers, consolidando ulteriormente la forte presenza in WWE. messaggio misterioso La scorsa settimana a Raw, la stable si è scontrata con Chad Gable e il suo team in un brutale Street Fight per iniziare lo show.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Wyatt Sicks promossi ai primi esami - La rivalità tra Wyatt Sicks e American Made è molto facile da seguire, al di là delle componenti orrorifiche con cui decorano il tutto Rimane un grosso dubbio riguardo una questione che ha affossato sia la Wyatt Family che il Fiend, ovvero la gestione delle sconfitte. Howdy, come visto nei promo su VHS, è quasi una coscienza che sussurra domande che fanno scattare qualcosa in Bo, rendendolo più pericoloso che mai. zonawrestling
