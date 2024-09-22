WWE | I Wyatt Sicks pubblicano un messaggio criptico in vista di Raw

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 22 settembre 2024) Da quando hanno fatto il loro agghiacciante debutto nella puntata di Monday Night Raw del 17 giugno, isono diventati noti per la loro presenza oscura e inquietante. I fan sono convinti che Braysarebbe orgoglioso di ciò che la stable è diventata. Bo Dallas, che interpreta Uncle Howdy, ha fatto il suo debutto sul ring sconfiggendo Chad Gable nel main event. Questo è avvenuto tre settimane dopo il debutto di Erick Rowan (come Ramblin’ Rabbit), Dexter Lumis (come Mercy The Buzzard), Joe Gacy (come Huskus The Pig Boy) e Nikki Cross come gruppo. Insieme, si sono assicurati una vittoria contro Gable e i Creed Brothers, consolidando ulteriormente la forte presenza in WWE.misterioso La scorsa settimana a Raw, la stable si è scontrata con Chad Gable e il suo team in un brutale Street Fight per iniziare lo show.