Chi è Mohamed, due assist al debutto in Serie A col Parma (Di domenica 22 settembre 2024) Anas Haj Mohamed contro il Lecce è entrato con la bacchetta magica. Quel ragazzino di 19 anni, tunisino nato a Chieti, ha regalato un pareggioLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Chi è Mohamed, due assist al debutto in Serie A col Parma - Al 93' serve ad Almqvist - gol dell'ex - il pallone per l'1-2, e al 95' ancora assist per Hainaut che segna il 2-2 finale. CHI E' mohamed - mohamed è l'uomo copertina della partita, il giocatore che ... calciomercato
- Lecce-Parma 2-2: il tabellino - Lecce-Parma 2-2 MARCATORI: 32` Dorgu (L), 59` Krstovic (L), 93` Almqvist (P), 95` Hainaut (P) assist: Ramadani (L), Haj mohamed (P), Haj mohamed (P) LECCE (4-2-3. calciomercato
- Darwin Nunez sends message to Arne Slot as Liverpool ease past Bournemouth - 5 talking points - Arne Slot's side picked up their second win in a week in impressive fashion courtesy of a brace from Luis Diaz and a Darwin Nunez stunner ... irishmirror.ie
Video Chi MohamedVideo Chi Mohamed