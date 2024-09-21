Leggi tutta la notizia su strumentipolitici

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) La rivista Thespiega in modo dettagliato gli errori fatti da Washington nella sua ricerca di dominio globale, anche a discapito della sicurezza e della stabilità. Oggi inBiden sta scherzando col fuoco e i russi glielo hanno già fatto sapere senza mezzi termini. Dunque è giunto il momento di fare qualche passo indietro e allontanarsi dalla. Magari questo conflitto sarà un’opportunità per rivedere positivamente i rapporti con Mosca e riscrivere alcune regole. Kiev preme per poter colpire L’sta impiegando molta pressione per far togliere tutte le restrizioni all’utilizzo degli armamenti. Nella sua recente visita, il ministro della Difesa ucraino Rustem Umerov ha nominato un certo numero di aerodromi russi che si trovano entro la gittata delle armi a lungo raggio, sia quelle fornite dagli USA che dagli europei.