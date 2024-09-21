The American Conservative: gli USA giocano d’azzardo in Ucraina sulla soglia nucleare, ma è ora di fermare l’escalation (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) La rivista The American Conservative spiega in modo dettagliato gli errori fatti da Washington nella sua ricerca di dominio globale, anche a discapito della sicurezza e della stabilità. Oggi in Ucraina Biden sta scherzando col fuoco e i russi glielo hanno già fatto sapere senza mezzi termini. Dunque è giunto il momento di fare qualche passo indietro e allontanarsi dalla soglia nucleare. Magari questo conflitto sarà un’opportunità per rivedere positivamente i rapporti con Mosca e riscrivere alcune regole. Kiev preme per poter colpire L’Ucraina sta impiegando molta pressione per far togliere tutte le restrizioni all’utilizzo degli armamenti. Nella sua recente visita, il ministro della Difesa ucraino Rustem Umerov ha nominato un certo numero di aerodromi russi che si trovano entro la gittata delle armi a lungo raggio, sia quelle fornite dagli USA che dagli europei.Leggi tutta la notizia su strumentipoliticiNotizie su altre fonti
