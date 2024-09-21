“STOP MAKING SENSE” alla Festa del Cinema di Roma (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Debutterà il prossimo 19 ottobre alla Festa DEL Cinema DI Roma (16-27 ottobre) STOP MAKING SENSE. 40 ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE, il progetto speciale che celebra i 40 anni dall’uscita del più grande film concerto di tutti i tempi, una pietra miliare dei documentari rock realizzata dal regista Premio Oscar® Jonathan Demme. STOP MAKING SENSE – 40 ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE TALKING HEADS tornano protagonisti della scena con STOP MAKING SENSE. 40 ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE, il progetto speciale che celebra i 40 anni dall’uscita del più grande film concerto di tutti i tempi, in anteprima alla Festa DEL Cinema DI Roma. L’anteprima italiana alla Festa del Cinema di Roma è con Special Night al Teatro Olimpico alla presenza di JERRY HARRISON e JAMES MOCKOSKI, il 19 ottobre. Poi STOP MAKING SENSE Party all’ALCATRAZ di Milano per il debutto dello STOP MAKING SENSE Tour Party, il 24 ottobre.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- US is more hands-off than usual in West Asia. It fears making things worse - The Biden administration is taking a more hands-off approach than usual during a week of dramatic escalation between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, with top US officials holding back from ... theweek.in
- Making Even The Smallest Mistake Filled Me With Terror. Then 2 Little Words Changed My Life. - "Part of me knows this is an overreaction... but to my jacked-up nervous system, these events are death-penalty-level infractions." ... huffpost
- The US Is More Hands-Off Than Usual in the Middle East. It Fears Making Things Worse - The United States looks like a deer in the headlights right now,” said Brian Katulis, a senior fellow for U.S. foreign policy at the Middle East Institute think tank in Washington. military
Video STOP MAKINGVideo STOP MAKING