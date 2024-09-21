L' adidas XLG Runner Deluxe è la sneaker più ambiziosa del marchio di sempre

Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Arriva l'XLG, lapiùdell'azienda tedesca di abbigliamento sportivo che ha in cantiere qualcosa di grande, e quando diciamo “grande” intendiamo davvero “grandissimo”. Nel corso degli anni, ilha lanciato alcune vere e proprie “beefers”, come la Ozweego e la Yung-1, ma nessuna di esse è così grande come l'XLG. Si sarà sicuramente già intuito dal nome: XLG sta per “extra large” (duh). Tuttavia, XXXXXLG sarebbe stato un nome più appropriato.