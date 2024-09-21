La Serie Pretty Little Liars cancellata, non ci sarà una Terza Stagione (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) La Cancellazione di Pretty Little Liars: Un Colpo per i Fan del Franchise, non ci sarà una Terza Stagione.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Il reboot di Pretty Little Liars cancellato da Max dopo la seconda stagione - La serie reboot di Pretty Little Liars ha concluso la sua seconda e ora ultima stagione a giugno. "Anche se Max non andrà avanti con una terza stagione di Pretty Little Liars, siamo molto grati ai nostri co-creatori, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa e Lindsay Calhoon Bring, così come al team della Warner Bros. Il reboot di Pretty Little Liars è stato cancellato da Max dopo due stagioni. movieplayer
- Il reboot/sequel di Pretty Little Liars è stato cancellato - Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) e Lindsay Calhoon Bring sono stati i produttori esecutivi della serie TV Warner Bros. A differenza dallo show originale, questa nuova versione ha optato per un tocco maggiormente horror. Il reboot/sequel è stato annunciato nel 2020, ed è stato lanciato col titolo Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, successivamente la seconda stagione è stata rinominata “Summer School“. universalmovies
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, la spiegazione del finale, Chi è Bloody Rose? - Lo spettacolo speciale in questione? Uno streaming in diretta di Tabby che viene affrontato da “A” e Bloody Rose. Nell’episodio precedente abbiamo appreso che quando Imogen è stata attaccata da Bloody Rose, una volta riuscita a strappare le bende, ha visto il volto di sua madre. Sulle pareti è scritto “CONFESSA I TUOI PECCATI!”. Sentono poi dei colpi e delle grida soffocate e, quando aprono l’armadio, trovano la dottoressa Sullivan (Annabeth Gish) legata all’interno, sopravvissuta al suo stesso attacco. cinefilos
- Man gets tattooed on ping pong table inches away from playground in NYC park: ‘A little unsanitary’ - “That s–t was pretty funny,” remarked Darian Ramjit, a tattoo artist who told The Post he was impressed with the unknown tattooist’s work. “It was a little unsanitary, but this is New York, bro. This ... nypost
- The Best Places To Visit In Wadi Rum, Jordan - On our second day in Wadi Rum, after our little taster with the sunset rides and star gazing the night before, we finally got to head out and explore the - The Best Places To Visit In Wadi Rum, Jordan ... handluggageonly.co.uk
- Michael Imperioli interview: ‘A mobster offered to show me how to kill’ - The Sopranos star has had brushes with the mafia in his life and career – and now the mob is the subject of his new Sky History series ... telegraph.co.uk
Video Serie PrettyVideo Serie Pretty