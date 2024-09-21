Il reboot sequel di Pretty Little Liars è stato cancellato

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Max ha annunciato di averildi, l’iconica serie tv andata in scena su ABC Family dal 2010 al 2017. Ilannunciato nel 2020, ed èlanciato col titolo: Original Sin, successivamente la seconda stagione è stata rinominata “Summer School“. A differenza dallo show originale, questa nuova versione ha optato per un tocco maggiormente horror. “Mentre Max non andrà avanti con una terza stagione di, siamo molto grati ai nostri co-creatori, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa e Lindsay Calhoon Bring, così come al team di Warner Bros. Television, per aver reintrodotto i fan a questa nuova iterazione di bugiardi che si uniscono per combattere l’ultimo inquietante cattivo che terrorizza Millwood“, si legge in una dichiarazione di Max.