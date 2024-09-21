Il reboot/sequel di Pretty Little Liars è stato cancellato (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Max ha annunciato di aver cancellato il reboot/sequel di Pretty Little Liars, l’iconica serie tv andata in scena su ABC Family dal 2010 al 2017. Il reboot/sequel è stato annunciato nel 2020, ed è stato lanciato col titolo Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, successivamente la seconda stagione è stata rinominata “Summer School“. A differenza dallo show originale, questa nuova versione ha optato per un tocco maggiormente horror. “Mentre Max non andrà avanti con una terza stagione di Pretty Little Liars, siamo molto grati ai nostri co-creatori, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa e Lindsay Calhoon Bring, così come al team di Warner Bros. Television, per aver reintrodotto i fan a questa nuova iterazione di bugiardi che si uniscono per combattere l’ultimo inquietante cattivo che terrorizza Millwood“, si legge in una dichiarazione di Max.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, la spiegazione del finale, Chi è Bloody Rose? - Questo pone di fatto fine all’arco narrativo di Kelly per la stagione (a parte la sua apparizione nel flash forward alla fine), ma gli spettatori possono respirare più tranquillamente sapendo che è miracolosamente sopravvissuta all’attacco di Bloody Rose. Il suo libro si preannuncia un grande successo e ha solo bisogno dell’approvazione delle ragazze prima di poterlo pubblicare, dato che ha a che fare in parte con loro. cinefilos
- The ridiculously pretty beach people 'simply can't believe is in the UK' - This pretty little beach in Cornwall has been described as "breathtaking" and visitors say they "can't believe it's in the UK". TikTok @wnmano was astounded by the beauty of Porthcurno Beach during ... express.co.uk
- 'Pretty Little Liars' reboot concludes after two seasons - This horror-infused series, which revisited the world of the original 'pretty little Liars' that aired on ABC Family/Freeform, concluded its second season, subtitled 'Summer School', in June, as per ... malaysiasun
- Max Cancels 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot After Two Seasons - The reboot of 'pretty little Liars' has been cancelled by Max after two seasons. The series, which ended with a cliffhanger in its second season, was praised for its fresh take on the original show. devdiscourse
