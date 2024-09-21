Bridging worlds: Xaarchive (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Bridging worldsmostra di Xaarchivea cura di spazioSERRAriflessione di Alberto Delorenzinivisibile dal 26/09/2024 al 26/10/2024opening giovedì 26/09/2024 ore 19:00stazione ferroviaria Milano LancettiBridging worlds è la mostra site-specific di studio Xaarchive (Sofia Lorenzo &Leggi tutta la notizia su milanotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Conversational AI tech improving by the day, will have huge impact: Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Uniphore - Uniphore is a pioneer in conversational AI and its products are being used by over 1,500 customers and clients in more than 20 countries. indianexpress
- Wolfram Schlenker: Bridging disciplines to understand the interplay between a changing climate, food, and economics. - New Harvard Kennedy School faculty member Wolfram Schlenker conducts research on the effect of weather and climate on agricultural yields and global food prices. hks.harvard.edu
- Bridging the Gap: How AI is Identifying New Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future - A World Bank study, utilizing AI-driven text mining, identified 695 unique green job titles across 25 sectors globally, addressing the evolving green economy and gaps in traditional job taxonomies ... devdiscourse
Video Bridging worldsVideo Bridging worlds