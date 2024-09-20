Fonte : cms.ilmanifesto di 20 set 2024

Tinariwen folk ancestrale elettrificato

Tinariwen, folk ancestrale elettrificato (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Si rinnova per il secondo anno la collaborazione tra i due festival autunnali che animano Parma e Reggio: Barezzi, orientato sulle musiche pop, e Aperto, con un focus sui suoni Tinariwen, folk ancestrale elettrificato il manifesto.
