Mark Robinson: sono un nazista nero (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Il candidato repubblicano a governatore del North Carolina Mark Robinson ha rilasciato una serie commenti provocatori sulla bacheca di un sito web pornografico più di un decennio fa. “sono un nazista nero”, ha detto Robinson. In un’intervista rilasciata alla CNN, Robinson ha ripetutamente negato di aver rilasciato tali dichiarazioni su Nude Africa. Mark Robinson: sonoLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
