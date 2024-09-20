Increasing credit limit to $100 million, HDBank and Proparco promote climate finance and 2X Challenge initiative (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HO CHI MINH CITY CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 September 2024 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) and Proparco, the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group), have signed a credit facility worth US$50 million. The new agreement brings the total credit facility for HDBank to $100 million, showcasing Proparco's trust and commitment to HDBank. The proceeds will be used to finance/refinance climate projects and support women owned/ women-led enterprises that meet the criteria of the 2X Challenge programme, a global initiative to promote gender equality and sustainable development. HDBank and Proparco have made significant strides in cooperation in the past few years.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
