Evento in Michigan per la candidata democratica, supportata da vip del calibro di Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller e Meryl Streep (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Roma, 20 set. (askanews) – Kamala Harris ha tenuto un comizio speciale, ospitato dalla leggenda dei talk show Oprah Winfrey nel Michigan, uno stato in bilico alle prossime presidenziali. Seduta su un palco in stile salotto tv, Winfrey ha iniziato chiedendole cosa le fosse successo, dopo averla vista trasformata e con un’improvvisa esplosione di fiducia in se stessa dopo il ritiro di Biden. “Ognuno di noi ha dei momenti nella vita in cui deve farsi avanti”, ha risposto la candidata dem alla Casa Bianca. Ospiti a supportarla in videocollegamento tante star, da Julia Roberts a Ben Stiller a Meryl Streep. L’Evento con la vicepresidente Harris è stato anche trasmesso live streaming per sottolineare l’importanza del voto, con il titolo “Unite for America”.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
