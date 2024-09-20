DRAGON BALL Sparking! ZERO: Il roster è ora al completo! (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) A distanza di quasi un anno dall’annuncio dei primi lottatori per DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO, quest’oggi conosciamo finalmente il roster completo dei personaggi presenti nel titolo, per un totale di ben 182, provenienti dalle varie saghe, inclusa DRAGON BALL GT. Tutti i lottatori di DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO Per l’occasione Bandai Namco ha condiviso due video, il primo dedicato all’annuncio degli ultimi personaggi, il secondo invece ad una panoramica generale di questo generoso roster.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
