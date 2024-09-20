Daddy's Head: il trailer del film horror di Benjamin Barfoot (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Imminente la presentazione del film al Fantastic Fest, mentre l'uscita in streaming su Shudder è prevista per l'11 ottobre.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
'Daddy's Head' Trailer: A Boy Is Stalked by His Dead Dad in Shudder and Fantastic Fest Premiere - Watch the trailer for writer/director Benjamin Barfoot's supernatural horror movie 'daddy's Head,' on Shudder October 11.
