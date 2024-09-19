Fonte : romatoday di 19 set 2024

SFS 2024 al via Extra Time Almaviva | la startup competition Tutti i dettagli

SFS 2024, al via "Extra Time Almaviva": la startup competition. Tutti i dettagli (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) È ufficialmente aperta la call per la startup competition di SFS, giunta quest'anno alla sua 6° edizione. Dal 2018, questa challenge è diventata un punto di riferimentoimprescindibile per le startup che operano nel settore sportivo e, in particolare, nella football industry.Con oltre 250
Leggi tutta la notizia su romatoday
Notizie su altre fonti
  • SFS 2024, al via "Extra Time Almaviva": la startup competition. Tutti i dettagli - È ufficialmente aperta la call per la startup competition di SFS, giunta quest'anno alla sua 6° edizione. Dal 2018, questa challenge è diventata un punto di riferimento imprescindibile per le startup ... romatoday

  • L'Oreal announces top India disruptors from the biggest Beauty Tech startup competition for the beauty sector across Asia and MENA - Across Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East, the combined startup ecosystem includes over 40,000 startups ... Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is a regional open innovation competition that ... business-standard

  • L’Oréal announces top India disruptors from the biggest Beauty Tech startup competition for the beauty sector across Asia and MENA - Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: To spur the next era of beauty, in May 2024, L’Oréal launched the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in the South Asia Pacific, ... theprint.in

Video di Tendenza
Video SFS 2024
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.