Schmeichel pensa che sia stata l’Inter a giocare in casa contro il City: “Etihad completamente morto” (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) L'ex portiere del Manchester United Peter Schmeichel è rimasto colpito in negativo dalla mancanza di tifo mercoledì sera da parte dei sostenitori del Manchester City: "Si sentivano solo quelli dell'Inter, Etihad era morto, zero atmosfera". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
