Sake Days 2024: approfondimento e riflessioni sul sake e su altre bevande giapponesi in Italia (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) I sake Days giungono alla quarta edizione. A Firenze, dal 30 settembre al 6 ottobre, le bevande tradizionali giapponesi saranno protagoniste. L’evento - organizzato dalla Scuola Italiana sake e da Promowine - include una serie di iniziative, che culmineranno nella Mostra Mercato del 6 ottobreLeggi tutta la notizia su firenzetodayNotizie su altre fonti
